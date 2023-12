PERTH: Nathan Lyon took his 500th Test wicket Sunday as Australia dismissed a rattled Pakistan for just 89 to post a thumping 360-run win in the opening Test at Perth.

Pakistan’s bid to win a first Test in Australia since 1995 was left in tatters by spin king Lyon and the home side’s formidable pace attack, who wrapped up the game inside four days.