BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-16

China stocks drop on report of budget gap of 3pc of GDP

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

SHANGHAI: China stocks shed early gains to end lower on Friday after sources told Reuters that Beijing will run a budget deficit for 2024 that is lower than expectations, while Hong Kong shares rose on authorities’ decision to support the property market.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed 0.3% lower, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.4%, booking its biggest daily jump in a month, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 2.3%.

The broad Asian market hit a four-month peak as sharp declines in the US dollar and yields extended the Fed-fuelled rally, but pushback on rate cuts from central banks in Europe may deal a blow to the global pivot hopes.

Chinese leaders agreed at an annual meeting on the economy this week to run a budget deficit of 3% of gross domestic product in 2024, sources told Reuters, a figure lower than this year’s revised 3.8% target, suggesting Beijing wants to maintain fiscal discipline and is not considering a big fiscal bazooka next year.

Following the news, China’s stock benchmark closed down, erasing early gains of 1.1%.

China’s industrial output grew 6.6% in November year-on-year, faster than the 4.6% gain in October, and retail sales rose but missed forecasts, adding to signs Beijing’s recent flurry of stimulus is helping stabilise the economy.

Beijing and Shanghai relaxed home purchase restrictions on Thursday, including by lowering the minimum deposit ratio for first and second homes, suggesting renewed efforts by Chinese authorities to revive the sluggish housing market.

“We continue to expect more housing easing measures in coming months, including more relaxation of home purchase restrictions in large cities, among others,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Real estate shares jumped 1.5%, while most other sectors fell.

China’s central bank boosted liquidity injections, but kept the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans on Friday.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong closed 2.2% higher, and mainland developers soared 3.8%.

China central bank China stocks CSI 300 Index Asian market

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks drop on report of budget gap of 3pc of GDP

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories