BAFL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.5%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.31%)
DFML 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
DGKC 80.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.22%)
GGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.1%)
HBL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.54%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.46%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.99%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.87%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.71%)
PRL 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.77%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
SSGC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.08%)
TELE 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
TRG 92.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.83%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.98%)
BR100 6,812 Increased By 78.5 (1.17%)
BR30 24,722 Increased By 526.1 (2.17%)
KSE100 66,070 Increased By 619.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 169.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top Australian swimmers to skip Doha world championships

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:06am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: Australia’s top swimmers have opted out of the world championships in Doha, with the squad announced Friday missing Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan and Kyle Chalmers.

Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon will also give the February event a miss to focus on the Paris Olympics later in the year.

The 18-strong roster is headlined by reigning 50-metre freestyle world champion Cameron McEvoy and sprinter Shayna Jack, who has been part of four world record-breaking relay teams.

The squad is half the size of the one that collected 25 medals at the worlds in Fukuoka this year, including 13 golds.

Elijah Winnington, the 2022 world champion, will attempt to top the podium again in the 400m freestyle while Jenna Forrester, Abbey Harkin and Brianna Throssell add experience.

Three rookies were selected including backstroke specialists Iona Anderson and Jaclyn Barclay, who shone at the world junior swimming championships in Israel this year.

Australia have a busy lead-up to the Olympics.

China in control as backstroke king Qin sets new Asian Games mark

The national championships on the Gold Coast are in April and Olympic swimming trials at Brisbane on June 10-15.

Australia squad: Iona Anderson, Jaclyn Barclay, Jack Cartwright, Abbey Connor, Isaac Cooper, Jenna Forrester, Madeleine Gough, Abbey Harkin, Shayna Jack, Moesha Johnson, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, Alexandria Perkins, Kai Taylor, Brianna Throssell, Samuel Williamson, Elijah Winnington, Bradley Woodward

australia Ariarne Titmus Australian swimmers

Comments

1000 characters

Top Australian swimmers to skip Doha world championships

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Australia all out for 487 in first innings against Pakistan

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Read more stories