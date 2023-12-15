LHC larger bench to take up IK’s pleas today

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court would hear petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan against multiple actions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) including his five-year disqualification in Toshakhana case and cancellation of PTI’s party polls held last year on Friday (today).

The bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan is comprised of Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Jawad Hassan.

A judge of the high court had referred the petitions of Imran Khan to the larger bench as it already seized identical petitions of the former chairman of PTI. The petitioner through his counsel said the ECP, despite his clear explanations for Toshakhana gifts, illegally de-seated as MNA from his constituency NA-95 of Mianwali.

He said the ECP also started proceedings to remove him as PTI chairman. Alleging malice and ulterior motives, Imran Khan criticised the ECP for instigating baseless legal actions against him.

He also accused the ECP of issuing another order directing the PTI to hold party elections in 20 days. The former premier said he had the right to contest the general and intraparty elections but an attempt was made to stop him from being the PTI chairman.

