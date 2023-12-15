Toshakhana case: NAB granted physical remand of IK

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two days physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case at Adiala Jail approved two-day physical remand of Khan in Toshakhana case.

At the start of the hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and the investigation team appeared before the court and requested seven-day physical remand of the PTI’s ex-chairman.

Khan’s lawyer objected to the NAB’s request to grant physical remand of his client. The court after hearing arguments granted a two-day physical remand of Khan.

