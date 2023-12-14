Islamabad court sentences Shahnawaz Amir to death in Sarah Inam’s murder case

An Islamabad trial court on Thursday sentenced Shahnawaz Amir to death for the murder of his wife Sarah Inam, while acquitted mother Samina Shah who was co-accused in the case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on him, which would be paid to the bereaved family.

The reserved verdict was issued by District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana, more than a year after the gruesome killing took place.

Sarah’s parents and Shaukhat Mukaddam — father of another victim of gender-based violence Noor Mukadam — were among those who were present in the packed courtroom today.

As the verdict was announced, the police swiftly escorted the convict out of the courtroom.

Sarah, a Canadian national, was murdered by Shahnawaz, her husband, the son of journalist Ayaz Amir, in Islamabad last year in September. She was reportedly killed just a day after she arrived in the country from Dubai where she had been working.

Shahnawaz was arrested on September 23 last year at a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town. His father was discharged from the case and his mother Sameena Shah was granted post-arrest bail in November last year. On December 5, both Shahnawaz and his mother were indicted in the case.

In January, Dr Bushra Ashraf, who conducted Sarah’s post-mortem examination, told an Islamabad court that the victim had multiple fractures on her head.

In July, Shahnawaz’s lawyer completed the cross-examination of Sarah’s father and her uncle. In October, Investigation Officer (IO) Habibur Rehman testified that Shahnawaz had confessed to the crime. Subsequently, the judge concluded by recording statements of the IO and the prosecution witnesses in the murder case.

The order issued on Thursday stated that Shahnawaz had committed the “brutal and gruesome” murder of Sarah and was not entitled to any leniency.

“He shall be hanged by his neck till his death and death sentence shall be subject to confirmation by the honourable Islamabad High Court,” the order said.

Sarah’s father seeks punishment for convict’s mother

Speaking to media persons after the verdict was announced, Sarah’s father Inaumur Rahim, flanked by Shaukat Mukadam, said he was satisfied with the sentence awarded to Shahnawaz but demanded that Samina also be punished.

“At least the convict will go to jail and will be hanged,” he said. “But we suspect Samina also played a part in the murder and she should be punished.”

Rahim asserted that Shahnawaz’s mother would also be punished, adding that he hadn’t withdrawn the challan against her under Section 109 (punishment for abatement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“There were three people at the farmhouse on the night of the murder: Sarah, Shahnawaz and his mother. How can we believe what they are saying? We have no idea what happened that day,” he said.

Rahim noted that the Noor Mukadam case was still pending in the Supreme Court and urged the chief justice to take notice of it.

Talking about the case proceedings, Rahim lamented the many delays in the case. “But overall, it is not bad. At least, Shahnawaz has been punished,” he added.