Murder of daughter-in-law: Court discharges journalist Ayaz Amir from case

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, discharged journalist, Ayaz Amir, from the murder case of his daughter-in-law, Sarah Inam.

The police produced Amir before the District and Sessions judge Muhammad Aamir Aziz after the expiry of his physical remand.

The court discharged Ayaz Amir from the case.

The police, on Friday last, arrested, Ayaz’s son Shahnawaz for allegedly murdering his Canadian national wife, Sarah over a “family issue” with the help of dumbbells, a day after she arrived in Pakistan from Dubai.

At the outset of the hearing, the police requested the court to grant a five-day extension in physical remand of Ayaz for further interrogation. The Investigation Officer (IO) told the court that Ayaz came in contact with the prime suspect, Shahnawaz. Sarah’s parents have reached Pakistan, the IO further said.

Ayaz’s lawyer Basharat Ullah told the court that the police have nothing against his client. His client has nothing to do with this case and so, he should be discharged from this case.

He said that the police arrested the senior journalist after getting approval of arrest warrants from this court. “What evidence does the Islamabad police have against Ayaz Amir?” he asked, adding that anyone travelling from abroad cannot be a witness in the case.

He said that Ayaz was in Chakwal at the time of the murder and that he informed the police about the murder once he found out himself.

The court reserved its judgment on the police’s request to extend Ayaz’s physical remand. Later, while announcing its judgment, it discharged Ayaz from the case.

