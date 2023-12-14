BAFL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.09%)
SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

BR Web Desk Published 14 Dec, 2023 12:46pm

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing on Thursday former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s constitutional petition against his removal.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan is conducting proceedings on the plea.

The former judge was removed vide notification issued by President Arif Alvi on October 11-10-2019 upon the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for making a speech to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on July 21, 2018.

In his speech, he had blamed the higher judiciary for the country’s ‘deplorable’ state of affairs.

In 2019, the IHC ex-judge had challenged the SJC report and the President’s order in the SC.

Former judge says he made speech to defend judiciary

The former IHC judge stated he was discriminated against for making a public speech while the worthy chairman of the SJC (ex-CJP Saqib Nisar) went on making speeches, addressing Bar Council, attending conventions and meeting members of the armed forces, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and even declaring that whole judiciary was incompetent.

Shaukat stated that he only pointed out interference by some elements in the administration of justice.

Supreme Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

