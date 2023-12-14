BAFL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.09%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.67%)
DGKC 80.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
FABL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FFL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 120.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
OGDC 122.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.85%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.9%)
PIOC 114.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PPL 117.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.78%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.28%)
SSGC 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.6%)
TELE 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,694 Increased By 3.1 (0.05%)
BR30 23,963 Increased By 98.8 (0.41%)
KSE100 65,145 Decreased By -135.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 21,747 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

France’s Credit Agricole to stop financing new fossil fuel projects

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 12:28pm

PARIS: Credit Agricole, France’s second-largest listed bank, said on Thursday it would stop financing any new fossil fuel extraction projects and publish its exposure to that sector as part of its new climate targets.

The announcement follows the deal struck at the COP28 climate summit among representatives of nearly 200 countries, who agreed to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change.

The French lender said it would triple its annual financing of renewable energy projects by 2030 to 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion) from 1 billion euros currently.

Credit Agricole also said it would hike by 80% its investment bank unit’s exposure to low-carbon energies between 2020 and 2025, with the aim of reaching 13.3 billion euros.

UN climate summit to run overtime as fury mounts on fossil fuels

It added that, regarding its financing of energy companies, it would have no corporate financing of independent producers which were dedicated exclusively to the exploration or production of oil and gas.

“In a context of climate emergency, we need to amplify our commitment towards measures supporting the transformation of society,” Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said.

france Credit Agricole fossil fuels UN COP28 climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

France’s Credit Agricole to stop financing new fossil fuel projects

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Read more stories