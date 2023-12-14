BAFL 50.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
DFML 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.02%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
GGL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
HBL 123.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
HUBC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.28%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.45%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2%)
PRL 32.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
SSGC 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
TELE 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 91.61 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.9%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 22.5 (0.34%)
BR30 24,014 Increased By 149.9 (0.63%)
KSE100 65,357 Increased By 77.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 21,829 Increased By 39.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BMW gains test license for L3 autonomous driving in Shanghai

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:03am

BEIJING: BMW Group has received a test license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, the German automaker said on Thursday, a move closer to allowing driverless cars in the world’s largest auto market.

BMW will launch products equipped with L3 self-driving functionality when they can do so in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it said in a statement.

The new license would expand areas for BMW to carry out tests of advanced autonomous driving technologies in Shanghai.

BMW cars business gets earnings boost from price hikes

BMW obtained a license in 2018 that allowed it to run tests on 5.6 km (3.5 miles) of public roads in the city. China has been making policies to accelerate the mass adoption of autonomous driving technologies.

Earlier in December, China also issued safety guidelines for the use of autonomous vehicles in public transport.

BMW Group

Comments

1000 characters

BMW gains test license for L3 autonomous driving in Shanghai

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

Read more stories