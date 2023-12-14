BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
HABIBMETRO honoured at PSX Top 25 Companies Awards 2022

Press Release Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO is honoured to have been recognised at the prestigious PSX Top 25 Companies Awards 2022. The award was received by Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO from the Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The PSX Top 25 Companies Awards are presented to recognise the exceptional financial and managerial performance of selected companies operating in diverse sectors, and also acknowledge their operational efficiency, governance practices and commendable initiatives in sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) domains.

This accolade is a testament to HABIBMETRO’s commitment to upholding exemplary standards in operations and prioritizing customers’ needs as the cornerstone of our business ethos. It solidifies our standing as a trusted financial partner. HABIBMETRO’s inclusion in this esteemed list reflects its unwavering commitment to the key pillars of excellence, trust, respect, and reliability that define our corporate success.

Reflecting at this prestigious accomplishment, Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO said, “We are honoured to have been recognised among the top-performing companies by the Pakistan Stock Exchange. This award is not just an acknowledgement of our financial prowess but a celebration of the enduring relationships we have cultivated over the past 30 years. We dedicate this remarkable achievement to our valued customers, who have consistently chosen HABIBMETRO as their trusted financial partner. This achievement reflects the invaluable guidance of our esteemed Board of Directors and the concerted efforts of our employees who work diligently to take the Bank to greater heights. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to further deepening meaningful relationships and delivering greater value to our customers.”

