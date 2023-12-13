BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
BBC staff to launch new company for Indian language services

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

NEW DELHI: British broadcaster the BBC said on Tuesday its staff will launch a new company for Indian language services, in compliance with foreign investment rules that authorities in India alleged BBC violated.

The broadcaster is under scrutiny for alleged foreign exchange violations in India and an investigation was launched shortly after tax authorities searched BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February.

The action by Indian authorities came after the BBC aired a critical documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, examining his leadership during deadly communal riots in 2002, which prompted an angry response from the government.

The broadcaster said on Tuesday four staff members, including current India head Rupa Jha, would leave the organisation to form the new company named “Collective Newsroom” and provide services as commissioned by BBC.

“The regulations that govern publishing the news in India have changed,” BBC’s deputy CEO Jonathan Munro told staff in an email, seen by Reuters.

“The changes mean that any company publishing digital news content in India, must be majority-owned by Indian nationals,” he said.

Around 250 BBC staff will be asked to transfer to Collective Newsroom, which will be fully owned by its nine Indian shareholders, Munro and Jha told staff in a separate email.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Munro’s email. An Indian government adviser said in February that tax searches at the BBC’s offices were not vindictive. The BBC has said it was cooperating fully with tax authorities and hoped to resolve matters quickly.

The BBC did not air its two-part documentary “India: the Modi question” in India. The documentary examined Modi’s leadership as chief minister of Gujarat state during riots in 2002, in which at least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims. Activists put the toll at more than twice that number.

The government dismissed the documentary as “propaganda” and blocked the sharing of any clips from it on social media. BBC said its documentary was “rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards”.

BBC British broadcaster BBC staff Indian language services

