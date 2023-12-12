BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.31%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
DFML 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.5%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.88%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
HBL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
HUBC 120.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.84%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
MLCF 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
OGDC 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
PIOC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.88%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.20 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (5.62%)
SSGC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
TELE 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.29%)
TPLP 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,819 Increased By 38.3 (0.56%)
BR30 24,165 Increased By 199 (0.83%)
KSE100 66,410 Increased By 397.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 22,152 Increased By 103.7 (0.47%)
Oil rises after Houthi attack on ship, weak sentiment weighs

Reuters Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 02:56pm

LONDON: Oil rose on Tuesday as an attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis on a chemical tanker escalated geopolitical tension in the Middle East, though concerns over excess supply and slowing demand kept a lid on gains.

A cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial chemical tanker, causing a fire and damage but no casualties in the latest such attack to heighten safety risks for tankers in vital shipping lanes.

Brent crude futures for February rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.24 a barrel by 0915 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery gained 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.59.

Although the attack on the vessel has helped oil to rally, “sentiment remains negative,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM.

Russian, Iranian oil sellers boost prices as Venezuelan crude rallies

“There is no help coming from the demand side of the oil equation. The fundamental backdrop is discouraging.” Investors were cautious ahead of a crucial US inflation report and interest rate decision.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due on Tuesday, while the Federal Open Markets Committee’s two-day policy meeting will end on Wednesday.

“All attention will be on the US CPI data today to potentially set the tone for US policymakers at their upcoming meeting,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a note.

Cruise missile from Yemen strikes tanker ship: US officials

Also in focus are talks at the COP28 climate summit, where negotiators are awaiting a new draft deal after many countries criticised a previous version as too weak because it omitted a “phase-out” of fossil fuels.

And also coming into view are the latest US inventory reports, which are expected to show a 1.5 million-barrel drop in crude stocks.

The first report is at 2130 GMT from the American Petroleum Institute.

