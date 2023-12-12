Financial aid to 9.3m poor families’ expression of love: BISP

HYDERABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that financial assistance to 9.3 million poor families is an expression of love, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

During his address to the employees of BISP at Jamia Madina Masjid, Hyderabad, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of providing financial assistance to poor families as their right, not a form of beggary.

Addressing the employees, Dr Amjad Saqib called for treating needy women with utmost kindness and urged a commitment to transparency in the disbursement of stipends. He emphasized that BISP, being the largest welfare programme for needy families, allocates a substantial budget of 471 billion rupees to support 9.3 million families. Dr Amjad Saqib stressed that the programme aims to reduce the intensity of poverty among vulnerable households and announced a proposal to establish an endowment fund dedicated to the welfare of needy families.

In his interaction with media representatives in Hyderabad, Dr Amjad Saqib highlighted the positive aspects of BISP and urged the media to play a role in showcasing its impact on impoverished communities. He underscored the program’s non-political nature and the importance of philanthropists contributing to the welfare of poor families.

Dr Amjad Saqib has said that over 8.3 million children are benefiting from the Taleemi Wazaif programme in schools. Additionally, more than 150,000 students are receiving support through the undergraduate scholarship programme, and over 1.3 million families are benefiting from the Nashonuma programme, he added.

Dr Amjad Saqib expressed his commitment to expand the reach of BISP, including more deserving families in the programme. He also announced plans to establish a model office in Hyderabad and stressed the need to provide technical education to children from poor families and interest-free loans for small businesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023