BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Alisson praises Liverpool’s ‘passion and intensity’ after win over Palace

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 11:29am
Photo: REUTERS
Liverpool’s fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude helped them claim their comeback 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, goalkeeper Alisson said.

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool to cancel out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s spot-kick, before Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner to seal the three points.

Liverpool, who top the standings on 37 points from 16 games, have made a habit of scoring late goals in recent weeks, with strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold earning a draw against champions Manchester City and a 4-3 win over Fulham.

“We plan before the games for that – to start well, to stay well and to finish well,” Alisson said on Saturday.

“But this is football, it’s an unpredictable game and sometimes everything that you are doing doesn’t work for many reasons and you don’t have time during the game to discover what is going wrong.

“You have to change quickly in mind and sometimes it’s about passion as well. We had that at the end of the game, the last 20 minutes, a lot of passion from our players, a lot of intensity and we never gave up. We were rewarded for that with scoring two goals.”

Liverpool’s title credentials face a tough test in December, with their next two league games pitting them against Manchester United and Arsenal.

‘Great feeling’ for Salah after landmark Liverpool goal

“We know that we have big challenges now in December, big opponents,” Alisson said.

“But in the Premier League, all the games are important, they have the same value. What matters is the passion that you put into the games. And the next challenge that we have in front of us is the most important, so we go for that.”

