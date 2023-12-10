BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-10

Iron ore futures rise on strong Chinese export data

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures gained on Friday, buoyed by a raft of factors such as robust export data from top consumer China, speculation of economic stimulus, and persistently upbeat demand. The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 2.4% higher at 958.5 yuan ($133.86) per metric ton.

The benchmark contract grew 3.8% this week, recording its best week in five. On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore was up 0.9% at $133.9 a metric ton, as at 0730 GMT.

China’s exports grew for the first time in six months in November, suggesting factories in the world’s second-largest economy are attracting buyers through discount pricing to get over a prolonged slump in demand.

The country’s iron ore imports last month climbed 3.4% from October’s levels, customs data showed on Thursday.

China stocks edged up on Friday as investors awaited clues from upcoming policy meetings. There are talks of economic stimulus measures to further boost the economy.

Brazilian miner Vale, one of the world’s largest iron ore producers, held its production target for the second straight year, as it counts on stronger-than-expected Chinese demand.

Rio Tinto on Wednesday brought forward the start of production from its giant Simandou iron ore project to a year earlier, which will add around 5% to global seaborne supply.

“The stable output guidance from major producers would continue to support the upward rally of the raw material prices next year as well, given the expectations of recovering downstream demand,” ING analysts said in a report on Wednesday.

All of the steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were up. The most-active rebar contract strengthened 1.3%, hot-rolled coil grew 1.8%, wire rod increased by 0.4% and stainless steel gained 1%. Among other steelmaking ingredients, Dalian coking coal was down 1.6% and coke was up 0.8%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore futures rise on strong Chinese export data

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

700.7MW hydel power project: Chinese co urges PPIB to grant extension in financial close

SIFC panel for single authority to manage all SEZs

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

Police force needs to improve its image: PM

Gaza ceasefire: UN’s failure to adopt resolution disappoints Pakistan

SECP registers 2,234 new companies in Nov

Al-Qadir Trust case: A few cabinet members were for holding deliberations, Zubaida tells NAB CIT

Trial of civilians in military courts: SC set to hear intra-court appeals on 13th

ATC withdraws non-bailable arrest warrants for Marriyum

Read more stories