British Asian Trust, Citi Foundation celebrate successful partnership to create sustainable livelihoods

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The British Asian Trust and Citi Foundation, in collaboration with partners CIRCLE Women and AWF Pvt. Ltd, celebrated the success of the ‘Digital Acceleration of Youth-led Microenterprises’ project.

This initiative, spanning 18 months, has empowered over 1000 young individuals, fostering sustainable livelihoods through digital literacy and enterprise growth.

Distinguished guests gracing the occasion included Ahmed Bozai (Citi – Country Officer, and British Asian Trust’s Pakistan Advisory Council Member), Martin Dawson (Deputy Head of Mission, Karachi), and Leah Severino (Economic Unit Chief US State Department). They were joined by supporters, partners, and friends of the Trust. The event reinforces the British Asian Trust’s ability to convene high-level stakeholders across the private and corporate sector to make a real difference to people’s lives.

Pakistan Director of the British Asian Trust Kamyla Marvi said: “We are excited to come together to present the successes of the Digital Acceleration of Youth-led Program with Citi Foundation’s support in Pakistan. We are proud to witness the transformative impact this project has brought to the lives of more than 1,000 young entrepreneurs who are our nation’s future. We are grateful to Citi Foundation for their continuing support, and to our partners AWF and CIRCLE Women for their excellent work.”

