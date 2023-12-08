BAFL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.94%)
BIPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.83%)
FCCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.20 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.53%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 123.31 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.63%)
PAEL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 117.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.99%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.83%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.73%)
TRG 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,726 Increased By 77.6 (1.17%)
BR30 23,859 Increased By 290.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 65,350 Increased By 631.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,857 Increased By 262.8 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

Fire safety audit of shopping malls carried out

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

KARACHI: District officials from various sub-divisions in the South district conducted fire safety audit of main shopping malls and markets on the directives of the DC South.

On Thursday, audits were carried out in South district including Gul Plaza, Center Plaza, Ghaziani Shopping Center, Rex Center, Jamia Mall, and others, where officers from Fire Brigade, Civil Defense, and SBCA were present. Multiple malls in the South District received warnings from the ACs South due to insufficient safety measures.

AC South issued strict instructions in accordance with the law for non-compliance with safety measures by the mall management.

AC South and relevant officers presented various recommendations to the mall management to prevent any unpleasant fire incidents.

The DC South Karachi emphasised that daily inspections of various malls and shopping centers are being conducted to prevent fire incidents, and the administrative authorities of South Karachi, along with all officers, are vigilant day and night to ensure the safety of the people and provide facilities on all forums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

shopping malls SBCA safety measures Fire safety

Comments

1000 characters

Fire safety audit of shopping malls carried out

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories