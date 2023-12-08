Fire safety audit of shopping malls carried out

KARACHI: District officials from various sub-divisions in the South district conducted fire safety audit of main shopping malls and markets on the directives of the DC South.

On Thursday, audits were carried out in South district including Gul Plaza, Center Plaza, Ghaziani Shopping Center, Rex Center, Jamia Mall, and others, where officers from Fire Brigade, Civil Defense, and SBCA were present. Multiple malls in the South District received warnings from the ACs South due to insufficient safety measures.

AC South issued strict instructions in accordance with the law for non-compliance with safety measures by the mall management.

AC South and relevant officers presented various recommendations to the mall management to prevent any unpleasant fire incidents.

The DC South Karachi emphasised that daily inspections of various malls and shopping centers are being conducted to prevent fire incidents, and the administrative authorities of South Karachi, along with all officers, are vigilant day and night to ensure the safety of the people and provide facilities on all forums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023