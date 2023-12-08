Toshakhana case: AC adjourns IK’s bail seeking plea till 11th

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in Toshakhana case owing to the absence of Khan’s counsel.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing Khan’s bail application in Toshakhana case at Adiala jail put off the hearing till December 11 after the court was informed that Khan’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa was not available.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, prosecutor Umer Khan, Deputy Director Waqarul Hassan, and Mohsin Haroon appeared before the court.

Khan’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa did not appear before the court.

NAB’s prosecutor requested the court to reject Khan’s plea seeking bail. Khan told the court that his counsel Khosa would argue before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 11.

