BAFL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.94%)
BIPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.83%)
FCCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.20 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.53%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 123.31 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.63%)
PAEL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 117.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.99%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.83%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.73%)
TRG 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,726 Increased By 77.6 (1.17%)
BR30 23,859 Increased By 290.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 65,350 Increased By 631.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,857 Increased By 262.8 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

Toshakhana case: AC adjourns IK’s bail seeking plea till 11th

Fazal Sher Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in Toshakhana case owing to the absence of Khan’s counsel.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing Khan’s bail application in Toshakhana case at Adiala jail put off the hearing till December 11 after the court was informed that Khan’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa was not available.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, prosecutor Umer Khan, Deputy Director Waqarul Hassan, and Mohsin Haroon appeared before the court.

Khan’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa did not appear before the court.

NAB’s prosecutor requested the court to reject Khan’s plea seeking bail. Khan told the court that his counsel Khosa would argue before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 11.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

accountability court Toshakhana case Muhammad Bashir

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: AC adjourns IK’s bail seeking plea till 11th

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories