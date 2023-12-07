BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.03%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.51%)
DFML 19.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.09%)
DGKC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.53%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
FFL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
GGL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 122.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.86%)
HUBC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.07%)
HUMNL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.77%)
PAEL 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
PIOC 117.75 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (3.55%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.05%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.66%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.53%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.49%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.87%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.71%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 6,677 Increased By 133.1 (2.03%)
BR30 23,849 Increased By 639.2 (2.75%)
KSE100 64,884 Increased By 966 (1.51%)
KSE30 21,649 Increased By 297 (1.39%)
Australian shares retreat from 2-month high as financials weigh

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 10:42am

Australian shares retreated on Thursday from a two-month high clocked in the previous session, with financials and energy stocks weighing the most, even as investors were hopeful to an end to the central bank’s monetary policy tightening.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7,167.50 points, as of 2330 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.7% higher on Wednesday. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the September quarter, short of the 0.4% estimate and the slowest growth in a year.

Softness in GDP growth over the past two quarters is of more importance, which reflects a broader slowing in the economy to a below trend pace of growth, analysts at ANZ wrote on Wednesday.

ANZ analysts view the economic growth data “as adding to the case that the cash rate will remain at 4.35% for some time.”

Heavyweight financials were leading the losses in the benchmark with a 0.6% drop, with ANZ Group and National Australia Bank down 0.5% each.

Energy stocks fell 1.6%, hitting their lowest level since Sept. 26, 2022, as oil prices dropped on increased worries over global fuel demand.

Shares of Woodside Energy and Santos fell 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks slipped 0.6%, with Northern Star Resources down 0.8%, while Evolution Mining fell 0.14%.

Australian shares snap 3-day gaining streak

Bucking the trend, the metals and mining index rose 0.6%, tracking higher global iron ore prices on positive economic data and strong demand.

Mining behemoths Fortescue and Rio Tinto gained 1.5% and 1%, respectively. In company news, BHP Group appointed Vandita Pant as its new chief financial officer.

Shares of the miner were flat.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was listless at 11,453.71 points.

Shares of Fonterra Co-operative jumped nearly 1% as the dairy company increased its fiscal 2024 earnings and farmgate milk price forecasts on Thursday.

Australian shares

