Differently-abled individuals: Minister vows to persuade philanthropists

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah addressed an event held at the Arts Council of Pakistan on the occasion of the International Day of Differently-Able Persons.

He emphasised that differently-abled individuals are akin to normal human beings, possessing senses and talents. By observing their handicrafts and artworks showcased at the Arts Council, one can truly appreciate the talent and worth of these boys and girls, he said. Shah said that it is our collective duty to acknowledge the abilities of these children and serve them, asserting that without caring for these persons, we cannot claim to be ‘civilised’.

He highlighted Chief Minister Sindh, Justice Maqbool Baqar’s commitment to the welfare and development of the common man, expressing support as helpers in this endeavour.

The caretaker provincial minister pledged to persuade philanthropists to support these children through their purchases, ensuring adequate compensation for the creations of these special children.

Expressing joy at being among these children, he affirmed that the Sindh Government and Arts Council would provide all possible support to encourage these children.

During the event, the caretaker provincial minister visited various stalls, admiring and praising the creativity displayed in handicrafts, paintings, and artworks by differently-abled boys and girls.

Students from special children’s schools presented melodious tableau based on national and regional cultures, earning warm appreciation from the audience.

The event was organised by the Provincial Department for the Empowerment of Special Persons with the support of Educational Institutions for Special Persons.

Apart from Secretary Taha Farooqui and other senior officers from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Japanese intellectuals and scholars Hiroji Kataoka and Azmat Ataka also graced the ceremony.

