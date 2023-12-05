BAFL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
BIPL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.73%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
FCCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.63%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
OGDC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PIOC 112.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
PPL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,369 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 22,308 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 62,430 Decreased By -63.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 20,761 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.32%)
Asian stocks slide as focus turns to US jobs

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 10:16am
Photo: REUTERS
SINGAPORE: Asian stocks slipped to three-week lows on Tuesday while bonds and the dollar steadied as investors tempered expectations for cuts to US interest rates and waited on US jobs data.

An interest rate decision is due in Australia in the meantime, with traders all but certain the central bank will keep rates steady, leaving the focus on the outlook and tone.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9% in early trading.

Gold hung on above $2,000 after a wild session on Monday, when it hit a record high in Asia before recoiling sharply lower.

Japan’s Nikkei was dragged 1% lower to a three-week trough, mostly thanks to falling chipmaking stocks.

Treasuries had come under a little pressure overnight as traders calibrated pretty aggressive pricing for US interest rate cuts.

Two-year yields rose 9.1 basis points and were steady at 4.64% in Asia trade.

Having been encouraged by a benign inflation report three weeks ago, futures imply about 125 bps of cuts in 2024.

US job openings data is due at 1530 GMT, and broader hiring figures, which had last month showed signs of a slowdown in the job market, will be published on Friday.

“While it’s understandable the market has embraced the recent improvement in inflation and softer October labour market data, strong momentum in the economy remains,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

“We therefore expect that the (Fed), while encouraged by recent inflation improvements, will continue to adopt a hawkish policy stance.”

Hong Kong shares led declines around Asia, and the Hang Seng slumped to a fresh one-year low.

At 16,470, the index is trading below its pre-Asian financial crisis high and is down almost 17% in a year when global stocks are up 15%.

Asia stocks closing in on strongest month since January

In currency markets the dollar, which suffered its sharpest monthly decline for a year in November, rose slightly overnight.

The euro sat at $1.0837 on Tuesday, just above support at its 200-day moving average.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from multi-month highs on Monday.

They were last steady, with the Aussie at $0.6612 ahead of the interest rate decision at 0430 GMT.

The focus is on whether the central bank will stick with what was interpreted as dovish guidance at its last meeting.

“Even if the RBA holds the line with respect to its guidance, the AUD’s retracement shouldn’t extend too much further with solid support likely to be found around its 200-day moving average (around) $0.6580,” said Corpay strategist Peter Dragicevich.

Falling coal and gas prices pushed Australia’s current account into deficit in the September quarter, data on Tuesday showed.

Core inflation in Tokyo slowed in November, leaving the yen steady at 147.22 per dollar.

In commodity trading, Brent crude futures traded broadly steady at $78.31 a barrel, having fallen overnight on doubts that producers will make further cuts to output.

Chicago wheat hit its highest level since late August after the US Department of Agriculture confirmed the largest one-off private sale to China in years.

