Irfan Awan entrusted as acting MD of BoK

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz has given notice of intention to resign from the position of Managing Director of The Bank of Khyber.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Khyber, in its meeting held on Monday considered his intention to resign and entrusted acting charge of the Managing Director Irfan Saleem Awan, SEVP/Chief Financial Officer, for the interim period.

