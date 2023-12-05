BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
India’s Nifty, Sensex touch new highs on key wins for the BJP

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

BENGALURU: Financial and energy stocks led Indian shares to new all-time highs on Monday as key wins for the ruling party in state elections lifted the domestic market, already boosted by strong macroeconomic data and easing global interest rate expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.07% to 20,686.80 points, notching a record high for second session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 2.05% to 68,865.12, a record close.

Both the benchmarks logged their best session in 14 months and settled in the over-bought zone.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured key victories in three of the four state assembly elections, results showed over the weekend.

“The party in Indian equity markets will go on,” said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“The strong macroeconomic data, favourable political outcome from state assembly elections and improving global environment has moved sentiment to risk-on from risk-off,” Dua added.

Dua expects a further 5%-8% rally in the benchmark Nifty 50 between now and Lok Sabha elections in May 2024. Eleven of the 13 major sectors hit new all-time highs on Monday. Financial services rose up 3.23% and energy stocks climbed 2.61%, leading sectoral gains.

