BAFL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.51%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.19%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.23%)
GGL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.79%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.60 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (4.45%)
PAEL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
PIOC 113.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.69%)
PPL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.33%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 87.05 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,386 Increased By 90.8 (1.44%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 488.8 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,487 Increased By 796 (1.29%)
KSE30 20,844 Increased By 289.5 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil declines on weaker rivals, stronger ringgit

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 11:02am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Monday, tracking weakness in rival vegetable oils and a stronger ringgit, as market participants awaited new leads.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 32 ringgit or 0.83%, to 3,842 ringgit ($824.46) by the midday break.

The contract had posted a second consecutive weekly decline last week, falling 0.49%.

Malaysian palm oil lower

“Today’s crude palm oil futures mainly follows Chicago Board of Trade soyoil weakness, supported by our good export data while waiting for new leads in December,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.51%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.36%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.21%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global market.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.24% against the dollar at 0510 GMT. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in November were estimated to be up between 2% and 11% from the previous month, data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

Palm oil may retest support of 3,825 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil declines on weaker rivals, stronger ringgit

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories