BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
BIPL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.62%)
FABL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.49%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.26%)
GGL 12.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 122.55 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.89%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
OGDC 109.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.72%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
PPL 93.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.96%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 83.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.37%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 37.9 (0.61%)
BR30 21,621 Increased By 161.5 (0.75%)
KSE100 60,849 Increased By 347.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,320 Increased By 144.8 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flattish on lack of strong triggers

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 11:18am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were trading largely unchanged on the last day of the month, as traders awaited fresh triggers including local growth data which is due after market hours.

The benchmark bond yield however was set to post its biggest fall in six months in November.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2526% as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, after ending the previous session at 7.2511%.

“At 7.25% for the benchmark, there is caution on both sides, and hence traders will wait for a breakout before taking active positions,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

India’s economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to have slowed to 6.8% in July-September from 7.8% in the previous quarter, but forecasters see that as a minor slowdown from an exceptionally strong quarter for Asia’s third-largest economy, which is expected by the same group of economists to grow more than 6.0% over coming years.

Underlying sentiment has improved after a sharp decline in US Treasury yields, which have been easing on bets that Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

Indian bond yields fall as US Treasury yields decline further

The 10-year US yield was trading around 4.25% handle, down by over 75 basis points in the last six weeks.

The move got a boost from dovish commentary by a Fed official that has pushed the probability of a rate cut in March to above 50%.

Bond traders also awaited a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

Traders also eyed fresh supply of debt. New Delhi will sell 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) of bonds on Friday, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields flattish on lack of strong triggers

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Read more stories