LAHORE: The Lahore High Court registrar office on Tuesday returned a petition of a bar member seeking record of the divorce between Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan, and her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka for verification of their divorce.

The petitioner, Muhammad Afaq, pleaded that the legal requirements in the divorce of Maneka and Bushra Bibi were not fulfilled.

