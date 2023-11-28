BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Storm death toll jumps to 10 across Ukraine

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2023 05:38pm

KYIV: Hurricane-force winds and snowfall have left 10 people dead and 23 people injured in Ukraine, piling pressure on emergency services and an energy grid already burdened by Russia’s invasion.

The storm has lashed swathes of the south of the country, as well as the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula, occupied Ukraine and southern Russia.

“Ten people died in Ukraine due to bad weather. Twenty three people, including children, were injured,” the interior ministry said on social media.

Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2m people in Russia, Ukraine

Ukraine’s energy grid and rescue services have been over-extended by Russia’s nearly two-year invasion.

The ministry said the hardest hit area was the southern Odesa region, where emergency services said they had provided assistance to nearly 2,500 people.

Five of those killed were in the Odesa region, officials said.

The neighbouring Mikolaiv region was also badly affected, as were the regions of Kirovograd, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

In Crimea, wind speeds had reached over 140 kilometres (about 90 miles) per hour in some places.

Moscow reported on Monday that four people were killed by the extreme weather in Crimea and Russia, which also left almost two million affected by power cuts.

The day after the storm, the Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said some 93,000 people were still without power and around 245 villages had water supply problems.

He promised to restore power.

Aksyonov also said he had introduced an “emergency regime” in 10 municipalities across the Black Sea peninsula.

“The extent of the damage caused by the bad weather is still being assessed,” Aksyonov said on social media.

He added that he had briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation.

Ukraine Snowstorm

Comments

1000 characters

Storm death toll jumps to 10 across Ukraine

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 919 points as index now eyes 61,000 level

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

PM Kakar to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

Israeli, US spy chiefs meet Qatari PM to discuss ‘building on’ Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Read more stories