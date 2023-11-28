BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
BIPL 20.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.76%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 71.31 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.89%)
FABL 27.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.01%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.97%)
HUMNL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 39.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
OGDC 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.04%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
PIOC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PPL 93.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.31%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.24%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.65%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 02:57pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday on rising oil prices and ahead of a crucial inflation report later this week.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets -rose slightly due to a weak dollar, and expectations that the OPEC+ producer group would deepen and extend output cuts due to fears demand would remain subdued.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.9% gain in auto rental firm Lumi.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 0.8% and a 0.6% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai ISlamic Bank.

Markets are pricing in a 96.8% likelihood that the US central bank will leave interest rates unchanged next month, with the possibility of a rate cut starting to gain ground in mid-2024, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Most Gulf markets drop on falling oil prices

Investors will focus this week on the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation on Thursday and euro zone consumer inflation figures for further clarity on the where inflation is headed.

COP28 host the United Arab Emirates planned to discuss possible natural gas and other commercial deals ahead of UN climate talks that begin this week, an investigation by the BBC and the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR) said on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark declined 0.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which was down 0.6%.

Gulf markets

