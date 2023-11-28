Imran not brought to court due to security issues, jail authorities say

Adiala Jail authorities told the court on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi cannot be brought to court due to security concerns.

On November 2, the special court had directed that both Imran and Qureshi be brought to the court on November 28 (today) for the cipher case hearing.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing today at the Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in G-11 instead of Adiala Jail.

The hearing took place at the FJC after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified the August 29 notification to hold Imran’s trial in the cipher case in jail.

Imran is currently in Adiala Jail after he was indicted by special court Judge Zulqarnain in the cipher case.

During the hearing today, the jail authorities submitted their report to the court. The report said that the jail officials cannot present the former PM and Qureshi before the court.

The report stated that as per intelligence agencies and the police, the PTI chairman faces threats to life. The report said that the jail authorities had written a letter to the Islamabad police, requesting additional security.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last month, the special court indicted Imran and Qureshi in the cipher case.