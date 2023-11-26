BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2023 12:38pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have pulled out of the contest to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, citing fears they would have to deliver a “rushed presentation” to FIFA during December.

The deadline for submitting comprehensive plans for the tournament is December 8 and South African officials believe it would be wiser to try and host the following edition in 2031.

“We felt it was better to present a well-prepared bid for 2031… rather than producing a rushed presentation,” said South African Football Association chief executive Lydia Monyepao.

The withdrawal of South Africa reduces the 2027 contest to three bids – joint ones by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany and Mexico and the United States, and one from Brazil.

Barca fall behind Atletico after Rayo draw

A FIFA congress on May 17 2024 will decide which bid succeeds and follows co-hosts Australia and New Zealand in staging the increasingly popular four-yearly tournament.

Spain are the champions having defeated England 1-0 in a final watched by a crowd of 75,784 in Sydney last August.

FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

UN says 61 trucks deliver aid in northern Gaza

Deferred payment basis: $400m petroleum products imported during Jul-Oct

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Read more stories