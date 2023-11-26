Punjab launches FCPS programme in five more districts

LAHORE: Announcing the launch of FCPS training program in five districts, i.e., Attock, Mianwali, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake measures for launching similar program in additional five district hospitals.

While addressing the convocation ceremony as a chief guest of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, the CM stated that this country is going nowhere and Pakistan will soon be taking off. Despair is a sin and good news are coming about the economy.

The CM stated that emergency medicine departments should be established in all the big hospitals. It is our effort that a critical care department should be established in every hospital and Insha-Allah we will leave our tenure after starting it in few hospitals. A state-of-the-art Indus Cancer Hospital at Jubilee Town will become functional by 31st January. A Mayo Cancer Clinic in Manawan will also become functional by 31st January, he said.

He said that new hospitals were built but the condition of old hospitals has deteriorated. Mayo, Nishter and Holy Family hospitals are a few examples. The condition of few hospitals was so pathetic that one gets worried to imagine how come a patient will be treated there. We are striving to improve condition of old hospitals instead of making new hospitals.

The CM Naqvi stated that upgradation of hundred hospitals including 22 big hospitals across Punjab is being done. We are spending hundred billion rupees on the health sector. The condition of hospitals will improve but the doctors have to run them, the health sector can only improve when our doctors take the ownership of hospitals with a noble intention. The doctors should take the ownership of hospitals in the same manner in which they take ownership of their own houses, he said.

The CM said that there is no shortage of doctors in Punjab and wherever there is any shortage then immediate steps are being taken to meet it. The government has to fulfil its responsibility and doctors have to do their own work.

He acknowledged that it is a big milestone of Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal to get FCPS degree approved at the international level.

Moreover, the CM along with the members of the Provincial Cabinet paid a surprise detailed visit to the Data Darbar Eye Hospital late at night.

In the Data Darbar Eye Hospital, MS and doctors were not present on their duties, security guard was not present at the gate, nurses were sleeping in the wards, everyone was marked present on the attendance register but practically the hospital was vacant. There were poor cleanliness arrangements in the gynae ward, eye ward and bed sheets were dirty as well.

The CM Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over seeing pathetic condition of the hospital and ordered to remove MS from his post along with terminating the contract of doctors who were absent from their duty in the gynae ward.

The CM ordered to take back hospital management from the Auqaf department and hand it over immediately to the Primary Health department.

