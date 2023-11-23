Inglis ton propels Australia to 208-3 against India in T20 opener

VISAKHAPATNAM: Josh Inglis hit his maiden international century to power Australia to 208-3 against India in the opening Twenty20 international of a five-match series on Thursday.

Australia were invited to bat first at Visakhapatnam in the match played just four days after their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph in the final against hosts India.

The tourists lost an early wicket before Inglis, who smashed 110 off 50 balls, joined Steve Smith, who made 52 before being run out, to hammer 130 runs off 67 balls in a blistering partnership.

Inglis raised his fifty off 29 balls and completed his ton in 47 balls as he jumped and punched the air and the Australian dressing room stood up to applaud.

He finally fell to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna after his knock laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, have rested many of their ODI stars – including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa – as they plan for the T20 World Cup in June.