Ukraine says downed Russian barrage, ‘rare’ Iran drone

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

KYIV, (Ukraine): Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a dozen attack drones and a cruise missile, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, claiming to have downed all the drones.

This came as authorities in the southern region of Odesa announced they earlier shot down a rare Iranian-designed attack and reconnaissance drone.

Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure — particularly energy facilities — as sub-zero temperatures set in.

The air force said the barrage had been launched from southeast Russia and that a combination of air defence units in several central regions had “destroyed all 14 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones.”

“The X-22 cruise missile failed to reach its target and landed in Zaporizhzhia region in an open area, and the blast wave damaged private homes. There were no casualties,” it added in a statement. Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last winter left many in the cold and dark for long periods, and Kyiv has since received more air defence systems from its allies.

Ukraine Russian strikes on Ukraine Ukrainian Air Force Russian barrage Iran drone

