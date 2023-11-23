Ukraine says downed Russian barrage, ‘rare’ Iran drone

KYIV, (Ukraine): Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a dozen attack drones and a cruise missile, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, claiming to have downed all the drones.

This came as authorities in the southern region of Odesa announced they earlier shot down a rare Iranian-designed attack and reconnaissance drone.

Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure — particularly energy facilities — as sub-zero temperatures set in.

The air force said the barrage had been launched from southeast Russia and that a combination of air defence units in several central regions had “destroyed all 14 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones.”

“The X-22 cruise missile failed to reach its target and landed in Zaporizhzhia region in an open area, and the blast wave damaged private homes. There were no casualties,” it added in a statement. Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last winter left many in the cold and dark for long periods, and Kyiv has since received more air defence systems from its allies.