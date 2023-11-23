SJC issues detailed show-cause notice to Justice Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) by a majority of 4–1 issued a detailed show cause notice to Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on the complaints filed against him regarding two properties in Lahore.

The SJC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also chairman of the SJC, and comprising two most senior judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan –, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan, on Wednesday, met at the Supreme Court building.

Justice Naqvi has been asked to file his response to the show cause in two-week time.

The sources said the members deliberated upon the evidence and relevant documents supplied by complainants, in support of their complaints, and the objections raised by Justice Naqvi on the proceedings and composition of the Council. They said Justice Ijaz opposed issuing detailed show cause to Justice Naqvi.

In the last meeting, Justice Naqvi appeared before the Council along with his lawyer, Khawaja Haris. The SJC members heard the complainants including Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha, Mian Daud and others. The complainants presented evidence and relevant documents to substantiate their claims.

The SJC, by a majority of three to two, on October 28, 2023, issued show-cause notices, together with copies of the complaints, to Justice Naqvi and sought his reply within 14 days of the receipt. The SJC members in minority stated that they needed more time to consider the complaints against him.

Ten complaints have been filed against Justice Naqvi, which include the complaints of Mian Dawood, a Lahore-based lawyer, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Lawyers Forum, Punjab, PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Rasheed and Council’s Chairperson Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha and Advocate Ghulam Murtaza Khan, for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

Justice Naqvi on November 20 filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking it to declare the initiation of proceedings by the SJC as coram non judice, without lawful authority and of no legal effect and quash the same. He further asked the Court to declare that the purported show-cause notice dated 28-10-23 and the hearing notice dated 13-11-23 are without lawful authority and of no legal effect and quash them.

