World

Ukraine says death toll in Russian attack on hospital in east up to 3

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 12:10am

The death toll in a Russian strike on a hospital in Ukraine’s southern town of Selydove has risen to three as rescuers finished clearing rubble a day after the attack, emergency services reported on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s strike damaged two buildings of the hospital, injuring at least eight people, and a coal mine, authorities said. The attack came a week after a missile hit an apartment block in the town.

Russian strikes kill three, wound four in Ukraine

“Another body was recovered from the rubble of the hospital building…In total, three people were killed in the missile strike,” the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

Rescuers had been working night and day, clearing rubble as a whole section of the building had totally collapsed.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in its frequent air strikes.

