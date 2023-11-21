BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Roundtable session held at IBA CEIF

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: IBA CEIF in collaboration with Ihsan Trust and Meezan Bank conducted a roundtable discussion titled “Islamic Social Finance - Collaboration for Economic Development of Pakistan” at IBA City Campus.

The purpose of the session was to explore how the NGO sector can contribute towards the economic development of Pakistan by using Islamic social finance modes. Another purpose was to explore the formation of a forum where the NGOs can collaborate for the greater good of the country.

Justice Dr Syed Anwar Shah, current Alim Judge and Ex Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court was the Chief guest. He elaborated upon the role which NGO and Islamic social finance can perform in the economic development of Pakistan.

Director IBA CEIF, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui shed light on how Islamic Social finance modes such as Qard-e-Hasna, Zakat, Sadqa, social entrepreneurship, impact investing and Waqf etc can help to transform Pakistan’s economic landscape.

He also highlighted that Islamic commercial finance institutions like Islamic bank and Islamic social finance institutions need to support, integrate and collaborate with each other for the development of the economy.

