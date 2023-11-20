Football Australia pick eight teams for second-tier league in 2025

MELBOURNE: Football Australia (FA) have picked eight teams to compete in a national second-tier competition set to kick off in 2025 but the governing body gave no indication it was considering a promotion-relegation system linked with the top flight A-League.

Seven of the clubs have roots in the National Soccer League, the country’s previous top division before it folded in 2004 and was replaced by the A-League the following year.

They include Sydney-based APIA Leichhardt, Marconi Stallions, Sydney Olympic and Sydney United; Melbourne-based South Melbourne and Preston Lions; and Wollongong Wolves, a club based in the coastal city south of Sydney.

Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi

Avondale FC, based in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, is the sole club without NSL pedigree. FA said another two-to-four clubs would be confirmed in the coming months for the launch of the 10-12 team National Second Tier (NST) in 2025.

Most of the eight confirmed clubs were formed decades ago by Australia’s Southern European migrant communities.

Tensions between rival fan-bases occasionally spilled over on NSL match-days, and crowd violence was blamed in part for the league’s decline before it folded due to financial problems.

The migrant community-aligned clubs were left out of the A-League set up by former FA boss Frank Lowy but their entry into the NST brings them back into the national fold.

“I think this is essentially a progressive move,” FA chief James Johnson told a press conference on Monday.

“It’s an opportunity for clubs that have a lot of history in the game, that have a high opportunity to grow and develop.”

Though the national men’s and women’s soccer teams are beloved by local sports fans, the domestic competition has struggled for market share in a country dominated by Australian Rules football and rugby league.

Soccer pundits have long pushed for a promotion-relegation system to drive interest in the sport but A-League owners, some of whom have spent fortunes propping up clubs in what is currently a closed-shop model, are resistant to the idea.

While Johnson declined to comment on the prospect of promotion-relegation between the top two divisions, he said it might be feasible between the NST and a future third tier derived from the current, state-based National Premier Leagues.

“It’s not on the table at the moment, but it’s something that we can talk about at a later point in time,” he added.