BAFL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.68%)
DGKC 64.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.46%)
FABL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.41%)
GGL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.93%)
HBL 96.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
HUBC 113.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.39%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 110.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.36%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.7%)
SSGC 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.67%)
TRG 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,804 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,523 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.59%)
KSE100 56,918 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.25%)
KSE30 18,937 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.57%)
Indian bond yields rise marginally; traders await fresh cues

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 10:43am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose marginally in early trading on Monday, tracking higher oil prices, while market participants continue to await fresh triggers.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2273% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2168%.

Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Friday and nudged higher on Monday, extending gains on expectations of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, is set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

The benchmark Brent crude contract, however, remained around $80 per barrel.

The move in oil prices is crucial for India, which the third-largest importing country of the commodity.

India’s retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, edging closer to the central bank’s 4% target.

“The domestic bond yields have eased in tandem with US Treasury yields in the last few days and that will continue. The market will continue to track US bonds and oil prices for directional cues,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

India bond yields dip, debt sale limits move

The benchmark bond yield posted its biggest weekly decline in more than six months last week, as US yields and oil prices slipped.

US Treasury yields continued their decline on Friday, after hitting 16-year highs in late October, as a string of economic data boosted market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

The 10-year US yield was last at 4.4471%, while 2-year yield was at 4.8834% in Asian hours.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on whether Indian bonds will be included in Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes, after JPMorgan included bonds in its emerging market index in September.

Indian government bond

