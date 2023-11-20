MDCAT conducted in LUMHS

HYDERABAD: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission in courses of MBBS & BDS for the session 2023-2024 was conducted at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on 19th November 2023.

A total number of 13354 (6215 male and 7139 female candidates) appeared in the test. The Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, personally monitored the arrangements and ensured the proper vigilance of the test.

Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro is allocated with 350 seats for the course of MBBS and 100 seats for the course of BDS, whereas 100 seats for male candidates are reserved for Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro.

