134 cyclists participate in Bajaur, Mohmand ‘peace cycle gala’

KARACHI: Mohmand district witnessed a vibrant conclusion to the Mohmand, Bajaur Peace Cycle Gala. Organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Cycling Federation and Frontier Corps North, the event showcased the positive impact of peace in the tribal areas of KPK.

Attended by security forces, district officials, local elders, students, and a large youth contingent, the gala featured a three-day Peace Cycle race, attracting 134 cyclists from across Pakistan.

The 80-km race spanned districts of Mohmand and Bajaur, promoting both professional and amateur cycling. Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Noor Wali Khan graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest. In a captivating display of talent, the band of Frontier Corps North delivered a mesmerising performance. Simultaneously, the students of Cadet College Mohmand showcased outstanding athleticism, adding an energetic and vibrant dimension to the event.

The event celebrated winners in various categories, with Najeebullah of WAPDA securing the first position in the professional category and Haris Ali from Bajaur district claiming victory in the amateur category.

A special acknowledgment was extended to 75-year-old Khawaja Zaheeruddin from Islamabad, who excelled in the Peace Cycle Gala.

Nisar Ahmed, the youngest player from Quetta, also received a special award, highlighting the event’s inclusivity. The people of the area expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, recognizing the event as a testament to the complete restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal areas. The successful gala underscores the community’s embrace of such festivities, affirming their commitment to peace.

