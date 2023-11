LONDON: European stock markets gained at the start of trading on Friday, closing out a volatile week for financial assets including oil as investors assess the outlook for interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,436.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.3 percent to 15,832.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 7,205.80.