BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia steps up attacks on Avdiivka in east Ukraine

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:19pm

KYIV: Russia has stepped up attacks on the shattered eastern Ukrainian frontline town of Avdiivka, its mayor said Thursday.

The industrial town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has faced a fierce onslaught for more than a month.

“It is very hot. Indeed, in the last few days, the enemy has become more active,” Vitaliy Barabash said on national television.

Russian troops are using armoured vehicles, targeting the industrial zone and hitting positions in the town “around the clock” to strike high-rise buildings, Barabash said.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says UK Foreign Secretary Cameron visits Kyiv

Under fire since 2014, the town has been largely destroyed by shelling.

There are 1,431 people left in the town out of a pre-war population of around 30,000, he said.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, who is leading the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, said: “Our soldiers are firmly holding the defence in the direction of Avdiivka”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week described Avdiivka as one of the “hottest” areas on the frontline.

The British defence ministry in an intelligence report Thursday said Russia “is almost certainly attempting a pincer movement to encircle the town”.

It said Russian forces are likely near the town’s huge coke plant in a “key tactical position” close to the main road leading to Avdiivka.

Production in the plant has been suspended for months due to frequent Russian bombardment.

Russian soldiers have recently advanced on the village of Stepove, north of the plant.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a missile strike early Wednesday on a residential building in the town of Selydove – about 40 kilometres (24 miles) east of Avdiivka – has risen to three, the interior ministry said.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine’s military Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia steps up attacks on Avdiivka in east Ukraine

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Oil prices slip on US crude build and China demand worries

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

Read more stories