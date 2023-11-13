Cricket World Cup: India v New Zealand head-to-head record

MUMBAI: India v New Zealand ODI record ahead of their World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Last 10 meetings:
05/02/2020: Hamilton - New Zealand won by 4 wickets
08/02/2020: Auckland - New Zealand won by 22 runs
11/02/2020: Mount Maunganui - New Zealand won by 5 wickets
25/11/2022: Auckland - New Zealand won by 7 wickets
27/11/2022: Mount Maunganui - No Result
30/11/2022: Christchurch - No Result
18/01/2023: Hyderabad - India won by 12 runs
21/01/2023: Raipur - India won by 8 wickets
24/01/2023: Indore - India won by 90 runs
22/10/2023: Dharamsala - India won by 4 wickets
Overall
India wins: 59
New Zealand wins: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7
Comments