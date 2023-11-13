BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Opinion Print 2023-11-13

Palestinian journalist deserves a lot of praise

Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

That the situation in besieged Gaza is profoundly profound is a fact that has found its best expression from Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza’s remarks that Israel’s aggression in Gaza is affecting “every living and breathing” thing in the Gaza Strip.

In his post on X.com Aizaiza, who was one of the first people to arrive at the al-Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City hours after Israeli bombing wreaked havoc and bombed different areas, has said with a tinge of sadness: “Israel’s war isn’t just affecting us as a people in Gaza, it’s a war on every living and breathing thing in the Gaza Strip.

Our people, our land and water, our entire environment, our homes, our animals and birds, our ocean, our memories, our streets and favorite places and everything that we love about Gaza. It’s affecting our physical and mental health.

We are really suffering and I wish someone would stop this genocide. All those people you see who were forcibly displaced and had to walk for 5 or more hours to go south and leave their homes behind are suffering.

Some of them are elders who couldn’t walk, and have already witnessed the ethnic cleansing during the 1948 Nakba, and were forcibly expelled from their homes in northern Palestine to Gaza. This is a genocide. This is ethnic cleansing.

We deserve a better life. Cease fire now.” I have no words to commend Aizaiza for his enviable commitment to the profession of journalism and greater sense of history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In my view, there’s nothing surprising about Hamas’ Oct 7 operation.

The Operation al-Aqsa Floods was actually caused by Israeli aggression and occupation. In its purported response, Israel has gone too far, so to speak; its brutality on Gaza crosses all limits.

The Jewish state has caused great human misery. Needless to say, human misery is a tactic of war. We salute Palestinians’ ability to persevere against all the odds.

Abu Omar (Karachi)

