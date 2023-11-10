BAFL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.78%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.78%)
DFML 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 64.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.18%)
FABL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.64%)
FCCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.7%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.4%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.79%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.28%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.27%)
PIOC 113.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (5.77%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.74%)
PRL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.75%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.21%)
TRG 74.54 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.49%)
UNITY 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,651 Increased By 127.9 (2.32%)
BR30 19,733 Increased By 540.5 (2.82%)
KSE100 55,390 Increased By 1128.8 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,585 Increased By 403.4 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh post after Cricket World Cup

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2023 02:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Allan Donald will leave his post as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach following the World Cup, officials and media said Friday, days after his public criticism in the wake of the “timed-out” row.

Bangladesh will wrap up a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign in India against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

“I’m done and going home,” Bangladesh’s Daily Star newspaper quoted the South African Donald as saying in Pune.

The 57-year-old’s relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board has soured after he criticised skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his central role in the “timed-out” controversy involving Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews on Monday.

Mathews had exceeded the two minutes allowed for a batsman to take strike as he attempted to secure the strapping on his helmet in their fiery World Cup clash in New Delhi.

Shakib refused to withdraw his appeal and Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be given timed out.

“I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I’m sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest. It’s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer,” Donald told the CricBlog website.

Bangladesh’s cricket authorities were reportedly unhappy with Donald’s public criticism and sought a written explanation from him.

Confident New Zealand ready for business end of World Cup

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the former bowling great had not requested to renew his contract.

“His contract is expiring in any case after the World Cup,” Chowdhury said. “There has not been any progress about a renewal.”

Donald joined as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach in March 2022.

He worked as a bowling coach for South Africa for four years until the 2015 World Cup and has also helped New Zealand, Australia, England and Sri Lanka as a coach or consultant in the past.

Bangladesh Allan Donald

Comments

1000 characters

Allan Donald to quit Bangladesh post after Cricket World Cup

KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after over 1,200-point gain

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests

International travel demand falls after onset of Israel-Hamas conflict, data shows

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories