BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.47%)
DFML 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HBL 96.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
HUBC 112.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.51%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.76 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.34%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.73%)
TRG 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,685 Increased By 492.8 (2.57%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Dalian iron ore climbs to over 2-year high on demand hopes, supply concerns

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:53am

BEIJING: Iron ore continued its rally on Friday, on track for a third week of gains, supported by supply concerns and resumed hopes of improved demand from China’s largest steel consumer - the property sector - following a slew of positive signals.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 1.49% to 951.5 yuan ($130.50) a metric ton, as of 0157 GMT, the highest since August 2021.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.78% higher at $126.15 a ton, as of 0203 GMT, the highest since late March.

The price rally was jointly driven by expectations of further interest rate cuts to ensure sufficient liquidity, support for the property sector and worries of supply disruptions, said Pei Hao, an analyst at brokerage FIS.

Factors that also helped boost sentiment included the government’s announcement of support for the property market and news of Chinese authorities asking Ping An Insurance Group to take a controlling stake in embattled firm Country Garden.

“A ‘hard landing’ in the property sector is not expected to be seen in the fourth quarter following some positive signals.

But the momentum won’t last very long as disruptions in the supply side should be temporary,“ Pei added. Meanwhile, major iron ore supplier Vale disclosed a fire in a cargo train in Brazil’s Maranhao state, sparking fears of supply risk, although the miner said no impact is expected on quarterly production.

Iron ore range-bound

This came after Australian workers at BHP approved industrial action plans that could include work stoppages.

Some analysts, however, warned mounting downside risks from both possibly tighter government supervision and falling demand in winter.

Other steelmaking ingredients also continued their uptrend, with coking coal and coke on the DCE rallying 2.37% and 2.58%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange strengthened as well.

Rebar rose 0.52%, hot-rolled coil climbed 0.86%, wire rod added 0.57% and stainless steel advanced 0.38%.

