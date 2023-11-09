BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus rejects labour law charges

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2023 06:44pm

DHAKA: Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus appeared in court in Bangladesh Thursday to deny all charges in a labour dispute case his lawyers said is a government campaign to “harass” him.

Yunus, 83, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering micro-credit bank but he has fallen out with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused him of “sucking blood” from the poor.

He appeared in the dock in the crowded court in the capital Dhaka, denying all charges in a case in which he faces up to six months in jail if found guilty.

Hasina, who is readying for general elections due by the end of January, has launched scathing attacks against the internationally respected 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

US urges Bangladesh to revisit wage decision after deadly protests

Yunus is facing around 175 separate criminal and labour tribunal cases related to social business firms he set up in Bangladesh aimed at creating jobs and bringing services to the poor.

Yunus and three officials of Grameen Telecom, one of the firms he founded, are accused of violating the country’s labour laws when they failed to create a workers’ welfare fund in the company. All four deny the charges.

“Yunus and the other three defendants have said they are innocent,” lawyer Khaja Tanvir Ahmed told AFP.

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

“The government’s sole aim in this case against Professor Yunus is to harass and humiliate him in front of the world,” he said.

Yunus told reporters after the hearing that he had not profited from any of the more than 50 social business firms he had set up in Bangladesh.

“They were not for my personal benefit, whether it is Grameen Bank or many other organisations,” Yunus said, referring to the micro-lender he set up in the early 1980s.

In August, 160 global figures, including former US president Barack Obama and ex-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, published a joint letter against the “continuous judicial harassment” of the micro-credit pioneer.

The signatories – including more than 100 of his fellow Nobel laureates – said they feared for “his safety and freedom”.

Critics accuse Bangladeshi courts of rubber-stamping decisions made by Hasina’s government.

Bangladesh Bangladeshi police Bangladesh garment workers protest labour law

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus rejects labour law charges

New gas sale prices notified by Ogra

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, move to brink of World Cup semis

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Read more stories