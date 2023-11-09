BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand bowl out Sri Lanka for 171 in key World Cup clash

AFP Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 05:16pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Fast bowler Trent Boult led an inspired attack as New Zealand bundled out Sri Lanka for 171 on Thursday as the Kiwis look to earn a semi-final spot at the World Cup.

New Zealand elected to field first and the bowlers backed up the decision with regular wickets despite an attacking 51 by Kusal Perera in Bengaluru where rain is expected in the evening.

Sri Lanka slipped to 128-9 before Maheesh Theekshana hit an unbeaten 38 and frustrated the Kiwi bowlers in a 10th-wicket stand of 43 with Dilshan Madushanka, who made 19, before the innings folded in 46.4 overs.

Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37, while fellow pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka lost half their side for 70 inside 10 overs after Ferguson sent back the left-handed Perera, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his 28-ball knock.

Perera was dropped on nought by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Tim Southee who struck with a wicket on the next ball to send back Pathum Nissanka, caught behind for two.

Boult then got the wickets of skipper Kusal Mendis (six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (one) and Charith Asalanka (eight), who was given not out but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the decision in their favour.

The Mendis strike was Boult’s 50th World Cup wicket Cup to enter elite company including Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram.

Mitchell Santner struck twice to get the key wickets of Angelo Mathews (16) and Dhananjaya de Silva (19).

Mathews looked dejected after being caught at slip off Santner’s left-arm spin in his first innings after his “timed out” dismissal – the first in international cricket history – in the team’s previous loss to Bangladesh.

The Black Caps have lost four straight matches but remain slight favourites in the hunt for the remaining semi-final spot as they have a better run rate than rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka, who lie ninth in the 10-team table, are already out of the semi-final race but have Champions Trophy qualification on the line.

The top seven teams from this World Cup will gain entry into the 2025 tournament along with hosts Pakistan.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 171 all out in 46.4 overs (K. Perera 51, M. Theekshana 38 not out; T. Boult 3-37) v New Zealand

Trent Boult Kusal Perera ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 NEW ZEALAND VS SRI LANKA ODI

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand bowl out Sri Lanka for 171 in key World Cup clash

New gas sale prices notified by Ogra

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Read more stories