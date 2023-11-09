Congratulations to the High Achievers Sh. Muhammad Tahir Anjum CEO, SIX B Food Industries

TEXT: Six-B Food Industries (P) ltd was established in 1985 with a success story spanning over three decades. The company is one of the leading corporate entities of Pakistan and is operated according to the management principles of the group, which include, above all, the importance of contributing to enhancing the quality of life for the people of Pakistan. Their guiding principle is to serve society by providing high quality products at an affordable price. The company’s activities can be summarized into two core components: Export of good quality food products &Import of good quality raw materials for quality assurance.

